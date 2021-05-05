Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 749 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 996.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR opened at $162.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.03 and a 200 day moving average of $149.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.74 and a 1 year high of $163.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

