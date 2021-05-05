Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 650 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.10.

CASY stock opened at $221.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.81. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $139.41 and a one year high of $226.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.