Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FUMB. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $282,000.

NYSEARCA:FUMB opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.94 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.17.

