Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 31,002 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,666,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after buying an additional 535,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 17,911 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $92.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.92.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.60. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

