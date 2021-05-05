Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 918 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $84.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.32 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.