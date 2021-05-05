Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $466,000 in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,627,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,719,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,525 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,292,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,100,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,805,000.

PDBC stock opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $19.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26.

