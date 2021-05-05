Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $451,000 Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.41.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $305.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.79. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.48. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total value of $25,976.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.47, for a total transaction of $1,057,777.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,961.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,018 shares of company stock worth $24,388,387. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.