Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Appian by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPN opened at $106.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.07. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.24 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APPN shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie started coverage on Appian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

