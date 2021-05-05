Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 665,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,853,000 after acquiring an additional 327,556 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 948,892.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,812,000 after acquiring an additional 265,690 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,740,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,771,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,861,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SLYG opened at $86.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.43. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.