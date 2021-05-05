STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 17.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.33%. On average, analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.77 million, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.33. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

