StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 150,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,131,805 shares.The stock last traded at $61.39 and had previously closed at $61.99.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.
The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.80 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth $411,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the third quarter worth $5,402,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the third quarter valued at $2,584,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in StoneCo by 56.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 431,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,809,000 after purchasing an additional 155,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
