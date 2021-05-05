StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 150,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,131,805 shares.The stock last traded at $61.39 and had previously closed at $61.99.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.80 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth $411,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the third quarter worth $5,402,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the third quarter valued at $2,584,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in StoneCo by 56.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 431,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,809,000 after purchasing an additional 155,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

