Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

STOK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Wedbush cut Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $606,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $1,765,800.00. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,660,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,807,000 after purchasing an additional 423,844 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,424,000 after acquiring an additional 379,533 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,999,000 after acquiring an additional 138,411 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,729,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 439.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 32,432 shares during the period.

STOK traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $30.68. The company had a trading volume of 322,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,110. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.85. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 0.63.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

