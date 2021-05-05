Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives $64.33 Average PT from Analysts

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STOK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Wedbush lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $1,765,800.00. Also, Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 10,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $606,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 3,100.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

STOK stock traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $30.68. 322,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,110. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 0.63. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $71.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average of $49.85.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

