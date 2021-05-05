Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 6,270 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 905% compared to the average volume of 624 put options.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.32. 117,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,037,494. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average is $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $45.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

