Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,300 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 975% compared to the average volume of 307 put options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 1,500 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $23,131,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $13,371,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after buying an additional 252,637 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $9,740,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 946,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after buying an additional 216,660 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAXR opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.