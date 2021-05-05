stETH (Lido) 24 Hour Volume Hits $39,139.00 (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded up 26.3% against the dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for about $3,393.95 or 0.05908301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $884.36 million and $39,139.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00067917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.73 or 0.00262396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $651.68 or 0.01134464 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00031739 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $415.36 or 0.00723064 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,391.97 or 0.99909728 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 260,570 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

