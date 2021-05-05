Stephens Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Matson (NYSE:MATX)

Matson (NYSE:MATX)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Stephens in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.23% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Matson stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.52. 2,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,553. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Matson has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Matson will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,630,596.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $99,281.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $418,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,050 shares of company stock worth $826,614 over the last three months. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 7.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 40.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 55.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 4.9% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

