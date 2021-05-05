Stephens Lowers Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) to Equal Weight

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential downside of 10.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

NYSE:WY opened at $39.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.25. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $40.56. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 95.59 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WY. FMR LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,041,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,716,000 after acquiring an additional 463,929 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.