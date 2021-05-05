Stellar (XLM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.61 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00000948 BTC on major exchanges. Stellar has a total market cap of $11.98 billion and $1.61 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00065600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.98 or 0.00267686 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00031374 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $634.15 or 0.01154963 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010713 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00032403 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00056416 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,222 coins and its circulating supply is 23,010,708,038 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

