Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Receives Outperform Rating from CIBC

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$60.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SJ. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones to C$56.60 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stella-Jones currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.94.

SJ stock opened at C$52.38 on Monday. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of C$30.38 and a 52-week high of C$54.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.79.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$464.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 3.3800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

