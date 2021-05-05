Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st.

SJ traded up C$0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$52.90. The company had a trading volume of 102,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.29. The company has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.97. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$30.38 and a 1 year high of C$54.09.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$464.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 3.3800001 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$47.50 to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stella-Jones to C$56.60 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stella-Jones has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.94.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

