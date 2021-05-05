Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st.
SJ traded up C$0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$52.90. The company had a trading volume of 102,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.29. The company has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.97. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$30.38 and a 1 year high of C$54.09.
Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$464.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 3.3800001 EPS for the current year.
Stella-Jones Company Profile
Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.
Further Reading: Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.