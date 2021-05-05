Steinhoff International (ETR:SNH) Trading Down 4.8%

Steinhoff International Holdings (ETR:SNH)’s share price fell 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €0.12 ($0.14) and last traded at €0.12 ($0.14). 14,774,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 20,130,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.12 ($0.15).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,275.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of €0.09.

Steinhoff International Company Profile (ETR:SNH)

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. engages in retailing activities in Australasia, Poland, Rest of Africa, Rest of Europe, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It retails household goods, clothing, footwear, textiles, cell phones, airtime, and fast-moving consumer goods, as well as furniture and appliances.

