(STE.TO) (STE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

(STE.TO) (TSE:STE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.10) per share for the quarter.

(STE.TO) (TSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$71.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$64.80 million.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded (STE.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for (STE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (STE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.