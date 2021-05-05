State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Copart worth $14,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 3,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 72,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRT. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $123.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.69 and a 1 year high of $130.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.