State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $15.35 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,698 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $15,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth $2,475,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,041,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,716,000 after buying an additional 463,929 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WY shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of WY opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $40.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average is $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 95.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

