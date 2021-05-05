State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $13.63 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $13,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,007,000 after buying an additional 10,210,806 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,391,000 after buying an additional 8,591,698 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,595,000 after buying an additional 1,407,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,164,000 after buying an additional 1,065,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,003,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,508,000 after buying an additional 970,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

MKC opened at $90.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.12 and its 200 day moving average is $91.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.75 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

