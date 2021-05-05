State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $13.03 Million Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $13,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,685,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,514,000 after buying an additional 160,495 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wayfair by 782.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,253,000 after purchasing an additional 743,101 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,238,000 after purchasing an additional 169,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Wayfair by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,445,000 after purchasing an additional 390,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total value of $1,139,391.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,212.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.40, for a total transaction of $964,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,901,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,508,424 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on W. Cowen lifted their price target on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.35.

Shares of W stock opened at $274.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.01. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.51 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.27, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.80) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.