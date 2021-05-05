State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $12.64 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 8,988 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $12,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.37.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $59.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.43 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.52. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

