State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 220,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,621 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $14,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monte Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,569,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 30,777 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,937,000 after buying an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of HIG stock opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.77.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.