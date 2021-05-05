Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $122.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Starbucks have outperformed the industry in the past year. Recently, the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the sixth straight quarter, while the top line missed the consensus mark for the second consecutive quarter. The company has been benefiting from operating fundamentals such as solid global footprint, successful innovations and digital offerings. Starbucks has raised its earnings guidance for fiscal 2021. Moreover, for full-year earnings is expected in the range of $2.90-$3.00 compared with the prior estimate of $2.70-$2.90. Moreover, the company continues to anticipate Americas and U.S. comps growth to be 17-22% in fiscal 2021.”

SBUX has been the subject of several other reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

SBUX stock opened at $114.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% in the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

