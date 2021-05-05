Standard AVB Financial Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:STND)

Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Shares of STND opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. Standard AVB Financial has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average is $32.79.

About Standard AVB Financial

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank PaSB that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

