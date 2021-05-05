Standard AVB Financial Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:STND)

Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.
Shares of STND opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. Standard AVB Financial has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average is $32.79.
About Standard AVB Financial
