STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

NYSE STAG traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $35.08. 20,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,799. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $36.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 12.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 57.8% in the first quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,035,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,811,000 after buying an additional 26,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 275,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

