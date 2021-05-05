STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Shares of STAG stock traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $35.04. 29,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $36.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average is $32.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

