St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Sets New 52-Week High at $441.00

St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 441 ($5.76) and last traded at GBX 433.50 ($5.66), with a volume of 247680 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 434 ($5.67).
SMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £965.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 412.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 386.59.
In related news, insider Sarwjit Sambhi bought 13,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £52,073.38 ($68,034.20).
St. Modwen Properties Company Profile (LON:SMP)
St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Industrial & Logistics; St. Modwen Homes; and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The company is also involved in industrial and logistics; housebuilding; and strategic land and regeneration project activities.
