St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Sets New 52-Week High at $441.00

St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 441 ($5.76) and last traded at GBX 433.50 ($5.66), with a volume of 247680 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 434 ($5.67).

SMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £965.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 412.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 386.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from St. Modwen Properties’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. St. Modwen Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.02%.

In related news, insider Sarwjit Sambhi bought 13,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £52,073.38 ($68,034.20).

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile (LON:SMP)

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Industrial & Logistics; St. Modwen Homes; and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The company is also involved in industrial and logistics; housebuilding; and strategic land and regeneration project activities.

