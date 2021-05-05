SSR Mining (SSRM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $370.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.40 million. On average, analysts expect SSR Mining to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 5.37.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.