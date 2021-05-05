Square (SQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Square (NYSE:SQ) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Square to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Square to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SQ opened at $231.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.21 and its 200 day moving average is $223.16. The company has a market capitalization of $105.10 billion, a PE ratio of 366.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.05.

In other Square news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,920,133.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,204,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,260,160 shares of company stock worth $302,697,108. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

