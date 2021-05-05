Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.100–0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $43 million-$43.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.29 million.Sprout Social also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.350–0.340 EPS.

SPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded down $4.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.94. 399,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,298. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.90 and its 200-day moving average is $57.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.85. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $16.31 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $3,200,580.00. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $1,079,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,661 shares of company stock valued at $11,472,759 in the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

