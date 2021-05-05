Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SPT traded down $4.71 on Tuesday, hitting $60.94. 399,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.85. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $16.31 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.59.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $1,079,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $99,645.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,661 shares of company stock worth $11,472,759.

SPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

