Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,252,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,840,000 after acquiring an additional 864,572 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,170 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,063,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,645,000 after acquiring an additional 354,587 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $301,189,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 811,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,225,000 after acquiring an additional 228,917 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPOT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.04.

SPOT traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.48. 31,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,290. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $144.03 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.69. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.