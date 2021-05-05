Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Raised to Buy at Pivotal Research

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Pivotal Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.60% from the stock’s current price.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nordea Equity Research cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.04.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $240.12 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $144.03 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.69. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of -56.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

