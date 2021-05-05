Splunk’s (SPLK) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the software company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $213.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPLK. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.54.

SPLK stock opened at $119.85 on Monday. Splunk has a 1 year low of $117.59 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.40.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Splunk will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,241,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,934,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,323,356,000 after acquiring an additional 465,111 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,530,000 after buying an additional 1,037,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $514,722,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,396,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $407,199,000 after acquiring an additional 337,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $355,308,000 after purchasing an additional 602,881 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

