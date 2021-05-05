SPINDLE One Day Trading Volume Reaches $39.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $460,804.26 and $39.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,814.77 or 0.99982859 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00040893 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.84 or 0.00718043 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $763.28 or 0.01367284 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00010187 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.33 or 0.00355274 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.11 or 0.00215156 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005360 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005864 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

