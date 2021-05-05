Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Shares Bought by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Spero Therapeutics worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $667,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $65,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

SPRO traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $13.00. 960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,256. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.40. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.67.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.09. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 768.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.43%. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.