Spectrum Brands (SPB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Spectrum Brands to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Spectrum Brands to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPB opened at $88.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $92.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.04.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

