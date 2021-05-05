Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in EverQuote by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in EverQuote by 10,511.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 189,200 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.93 million, a P/E ratio of -107.61 and a beta of 1.58. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $63.44.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $472,301.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,610 shares in the company, valued at $10,058,349. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 5,385 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $258,372.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,483,007.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,230 shares of company stock worth $4,130,528 over the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on EVER. Raymond James cut their target price on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on EverQuote from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

