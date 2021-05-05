Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,938 Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,938 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cryoport by 655.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CYRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

Cryoport stock opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.21 and a beta of 1.23. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $282,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,171.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $734,938.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,754.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,003 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

