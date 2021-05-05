Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $304,125,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,488,000 after acquiring an additional 569,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,139,000 after acquiring an additional 469,870 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.26.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $7,209,133.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,933 shares of company stock valued at $75,881,051. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $200.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.05 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.51 and its 200 day moving average is $191.39. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.32 and a 12-month high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

