Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 8,013 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,120,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,375,000 after purchasing an additional 677,933 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Yext by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,326,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after buying an additional 243,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Yext by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after acquiring an additional 218,369 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yext in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,538,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Yext by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,193,000 after acquiring an additional 21,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Yext alerts:

In other news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $186,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,273,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,183,770.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Walrath sold 278,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $5,064,096.00. Insiders sold a total of 557,342 shares of company stock worth $9,910,237 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.68. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist cut their price objective on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.