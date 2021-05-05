Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 72 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,023 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LULU. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LULU stock opened at $327.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.18 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.48.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.