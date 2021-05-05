Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,449 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in 2U by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its stake in shares of 2U by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of 2U by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in 2U by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in 2U by 11.1% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period.

2U stock opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.10. 2U, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average is $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TWOU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.91.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

